Bluestein R H & Co. Has $6.47 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 303,492 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 168,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,448,295. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

