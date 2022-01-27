Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 117,625 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Verra Mobility accounts for approximately 0.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,785. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,282,821 shares of company stock valued at $122,266,110. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

