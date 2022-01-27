Element Capital Management LLC Invests $5.66 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 276,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. EQT makes up approximately 2.5% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,515,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

EQT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.95. 32,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

