Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 136.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 7,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,585. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

