Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Boosted by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 96.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 441.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $24.77. 128,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,860,030. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

