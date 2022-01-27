GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,304 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.