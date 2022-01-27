GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.20 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

