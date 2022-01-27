Crestline Management LP Trims Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Crestline Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.07 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

