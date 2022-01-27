Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 20,531 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $57,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,216,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

