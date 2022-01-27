Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 15,241 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.38% of PROG worth $66,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PROG by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 43.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 158.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $38.83 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

