Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.579 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by 40.8% over the last three years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.