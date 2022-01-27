Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 160,000 SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.23% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III alerts:

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPAQ. DA Davidson started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.