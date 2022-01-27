Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 305 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

