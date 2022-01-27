Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $405.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $353.82 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.