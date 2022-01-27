Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average is $136.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

