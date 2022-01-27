Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 258,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 32.0% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 936,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 227,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

