Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

