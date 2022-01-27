BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $217.14

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $217.14 and last traded at $217.14, with a volume of 1436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

