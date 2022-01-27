Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.05

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 23328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.