Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.49

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 5031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of -0.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Agora by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 214,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agora by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.