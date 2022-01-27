Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1,866.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $66,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.20 on Thursday, reaching $300.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,304,143. The company has a market capitalization of $836.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.03. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

