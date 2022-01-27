Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.51. 20,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.