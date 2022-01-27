Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $10.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.