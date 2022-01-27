F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

