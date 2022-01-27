Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.