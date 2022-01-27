Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $48.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $888.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,044.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $889.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $925.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

