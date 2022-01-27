Fort L.P. Sells 1,792 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

