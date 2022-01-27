WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Trimmed by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,796 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.16% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $83,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

