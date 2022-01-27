Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Federal stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

