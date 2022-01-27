Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

