Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $112.74.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.