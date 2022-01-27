Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $16.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $508.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.90. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

