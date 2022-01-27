StepStone Group LP Takes Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,573,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,072,000. NGM Biopharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.1% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. StepStone Group LP owned about 2.03% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,667. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

