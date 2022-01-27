Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,147. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.