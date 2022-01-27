Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 147 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.91 on Thursday, reaching $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,094. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

