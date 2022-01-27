Fort L.P. Sells 1,845 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 171,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.