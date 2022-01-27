Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 847,508 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

NYSE PGR opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

