PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) by 68.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of MYPS opened at $4.14 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

