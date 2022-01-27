Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102,157 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 327,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 360,095 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNED shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $177,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BNED stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

