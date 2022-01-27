First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Decreased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,530,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,942,000 after buying an additional 66,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

