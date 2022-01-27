NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $196.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

