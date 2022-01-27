WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

