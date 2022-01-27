Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $37.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $37,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after buying an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $6,136,000.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VCRA opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

