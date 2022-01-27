Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Smithfield Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.29. 23,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,575. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

