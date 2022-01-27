Smithfield Trust Co Sells 980 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.30. 17,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,900. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

