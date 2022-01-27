Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $24.96

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of RF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.76. 47,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,875,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

