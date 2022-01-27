bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPOSY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of BPOSY remained flat at $$8.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

