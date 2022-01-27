Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 2,103 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $253.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $268.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.94 and its 200 day moving average is $249.78. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

