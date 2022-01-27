Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $341.46 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $298.59 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

