Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 55,058 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,058 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $178,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 700.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,624,000 after buying an additional 711,018 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,084,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 627,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

